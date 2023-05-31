General manager Scott Perry will not return to the New York Knicks, ending a run with the team that began in 2017, according to multiple reports

Perry helped guide the Knicks to the second round of the NBA playoffs with additions that included free agent Jalen Brunson

Advertisement

Perry's contract expires in June. Team president Leon Rose and executive vice president William Wesley remain in their roles with the Knicks

The Knicks posted a 47-35 record this season and defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs before dropping the best-of-seven matchup with the Miami Heat

Advertisement Advertisement

--Field Level Media