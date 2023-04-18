Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Knicks upgrade Josh Hart (ankle) to questionable

Field Level Media
Apr 15, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles beside New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) in the second quarter of game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Image: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks key reserve Josh Hart was upgraded to questionable for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first-round series with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday

Hart sprained his left ankle on Saturday but departed the team gameday shootaround optimistic he would be in the lineup after initially being listed as doubtful on Monday's injury report. Hart was limited in practice Monday.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Hart's availability will be determined on how he feels before the game

Hart scored 17 points and 10 rebounds off the bench in the Knicks' 101-97 win in Game 1 on Saturday, including a crucial 3-pointer with under two minutes to play. He injured the ankle before the crucial shot

He also is one of the primary defenders the Knicks assign Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell had 38 points in Game 1

Thibodeau said Quentin Grimes could see more minutes if Hart is limited.

Hart, obtained from Portland in a four-team trade in February, averaged 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 76 games (52 starts) for the two clubs this season. He started just one of 25 games with the Knicks since the trade

It was Hart's 3-pointer with 1:49 remaining Saturday night that gave the Knicks a 95-93 lead, one they would not relinquish the rest of the game

--Field Level Media