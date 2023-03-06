Knicks win 9th straight, outlast Celtics in double OT

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Immanuel Quickley had 38 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as the visiting New York Knicks extended their winning streak to nine games by beating the Boston Celtics 131-129 in double overtime Sunday.

Quickley made 15 of 28 field goal attempts, including five 3-pointers, and played 55 minutes. Julius Randle added 31 points and nine rebounds for the Knicks, who also received 29 points and 11 rebounds from RJ Barrett.

Boston had a chance to win the game, but Al Horford's 3-pointer was off the mark as the final buzzer sounded.

Jayson Tatum had 40 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Celtics, who have lost their last two home games. Jaylen Brown tossed in 29 points, and Horford finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds.

The Celtics trailed 113-110 after two Randle free throws with 16.2 seconds remaining in regulation, but Brown tied the game on an old-fashioned three-point play with 12.9 seconds left. The Knicks failed to get a shot off on their final possession.

Boston took a 121-119 lead on a Horford 3-pointer in the first overtime, but Quickley scored with 13 seconds left to tie the game and force a second OT.

The Celtics led 34-31 after one quarter and closed the first half on an 11-0 run to take a 61-54 lead at halftime. Boston led by 14 midway through the third quarter, but a 3-pointer by Randle that beat the buzzer handed New York an 88-87 edge after three quarters.

Each team was missing a starter. The Knicks were without guard Jalen Brunson (foot) and the Celtics played without center Robert Williams (hamstring).

Before the game Boston coach Joe Mazzulla said Williams will be out for at least a week. Williams was not available for the first two months of the season after undergoing knee surgery before training camp. Quickley replaced Brunson in the Knicks' starting lineup.

Boston was also without guard Malcolm Brogdon, who missed his second consecutive game with soreness in his right ankle.

--Field Level Media