Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel left Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final late in the second period on Monday night after sustaining an apparent right shoulder injury following a hard check by Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk

Eichel was skating out of his own zone when Tkachuk made a hard shoulder-to-shoulder hit near the line that knocked Eichel onto his back and also sent his helmet flying.

Advertisement

Eichel, who assisted on a goal by Jonathan Marchessault in the first period, got up and immediately skated to the locker room while grimacing in pain.

The assist was Eichel's 15th in the 2023 postseason, the top total among all players. Eichel also has six goals in 19 playoff games this year after he logged 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 regular-season games.

Advertisement Advertisement

Vegas led Florida 4-0 after two periods, with the Golden Knights looking to go up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series

--Field Level Media