NHL

Knights ward off Flyers behind Ivan Barbashev

By
Field Level Media
Mar 14, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) and Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov (9) battle for position in front of goaltender Felix Sandstrom (32) during the first period at Wells Fargo Center.
Image: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Ivan Barbashev scored two goals to lift the Vegas Golden Knights past the host Philadelphia Flyers, 5-3, on Tuesday.

Jonathan Marchessault added one goal and two assists.

Pavel Dorofeyev and Teddy Blueger contributed one goal apiece for the Golden Knights, who won their fourth straight game.

Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick stopped 27 shots and improved to 4-0-0 since being acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Barbashev sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 18:28 of the third period.

Travis Sanheim, Nick Seeler and Morgan Frost each scored one goal for the slumping Flyers, who have lost four straight.

Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom started in place of Carter Hart, who was sidelined with an illness. Sandstrom, who made 28 saves, was pulled for an extra skater at 17:30 of the third.

But the Flyers weren't able to generate much offensive pressure before Barbashev's second goal.

Marchessault put the Golden Knights ahead 4-1 at 3:01 of the third period.

The Flyers didn't wilt and cut the deficit to 4-2 when Seeler scored a nifty goal between three Vegas players at 8:24.

Frost scored at 10:15 and the Flyers suddenly trailed by just one goal, 4-3.

The Golden Knights went ahead 1-0 at 8:34 of the first period when Dorofeyev corralled a loose puck behind the net and then flipped a shot under Sandstrom's blocker.

Philadelphia's Joel Farabee fired a shot on goal at 15:28, but Quick was able to stop the puck with his shoulder.

Frost was whistled for delay of game and the Golden Knights capitalized as Barbashev connected on the power play at 1:58 of the second period for a 2-0 advantage.

The Flyers closed within 2-1 at 8:10 when Sanheim scored his fifth goal of the season. The puck deflected off Vegas defenseman Nicolas Hague and past Quick.

The Golden Knights responded with some aggressive forechecking. The pressure resulted in a goal by Blueger at 11:06 following several rebounds for a 3-1 lead.

--Field Level Media

HockeyNHL