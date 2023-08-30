Kole Calhoun HR gets Guardians past Twins in 10

Kole Calhoun hit a two-out, three-run homer in the 10th inning as the Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the deciding game of three-game series Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Calhoun, acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash on Aug. 4, smashed a 3-0 fastball by Minnesota reliever Kody Funderburk 433 feet into the second deck in right-center for his third homer of the season, driving in automatic runner Bo Naylor and Jose Ramirez, who was intentionally walked.

Advertisement

Steven Kwan had two hits for the Guardians, including a double with an RBI and Will Brennan also had two hits as Cleveland which moved to within five games of the first place Twins in the American League Central.

The Guardians and Twins meet again for a three-game series which starts on Monday at Cleveland.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cleveland's Trevor Stephan (6-4) struck out the side in the ninth to pick up the win and Emmanuel Clase pitched a perfect 10th inning to earn his 36th save.

Jorge Polanco had two hits, two walks and two RBIs for Minnesota and Donovan Solano also had two hits and scored a run. Emilio Pagan (5-2) took the loss.

Advertisement

The Twins opened the scoring by taking a 2-0 lead in the fifth. Matt Wallner led off with a walk and Solano had a one-out single. Edouard Julien walked to load the bases and Polanco singled to drive in Wallner and Solano.

Cleveland cut it to 2-1 in the eighth when Gabriel Arias led off with a hustle double to right-center against reliever Griffin Jax, advanced to third on a ground out by Myles Straw and scored on an opposite-field single to left by Kwan.

Advertisement

The Guardians then tied it 2-2 in the ninth against Twins closer Jhoan Duran. Andres Gimenez walked with one out and Will Brennan followed with a single. After both runners advanced on a groundout by Arias, Gimenez scored on a wild pitch.

Twins starter Sonny Gray allowed three hits over seven scoreless innings and struck out five while lowering his ERA to an American League best 2.92.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media