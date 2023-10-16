NHL

Kraken F Brandon Tanev (LBI) out 4-6 weeks

Oct 10, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Brandon Tanev (13) is helped to his skates after sustaining an injury from a hit by Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (not pictured) during the third period at T-Mobile Arena.
Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev is expected to miss four to six weeks with a lower-body injury.

In the Kraken's season opener Oct. 10, Tanev, 31, was hit in the head by Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden, who received a match penalty and was suspended two games by the NHL Department of Player Safety. Tanev fell awkwardly to the ice on the play.

A Toronto native, Tanev was selected by the Kraken in the 2021 expansion draft from the Pittsburgh Penguins. In 82 games last season, he produced career highs in goals (16), assists (19) and points (35). He added four points (one goal, three assists) in 14 playoff games.

Tanev signed with the Winnipeg Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and spent his first four seasons with the team. In nine seasons with the Jets, Penguins (2019-21) and Kraken, Tanev has 142 points (67 goals, 75 assists) in 408 games.

—Field Level Media