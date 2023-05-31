The Seattle Kraken signed general manager Ron Francis to a three-year contract extension Wednesday, two weeks removed from a stirring run to the second round of the playoffs in just their second season

Francis, 60, now is signed through the 2026-27 season. Financial terms were not released by the club.

"Ron has done remarkable work over the last four years and deserves this recognition," Seattle co-owner Samantha Holloway said. "He has built a tremendous team, putting Seattle hockey on the map. He is building for long-term success and is dedicated to our city, our fans and our community."

The Kraken lost in Game 7 to the Dallas Stars on May 15 after completing a 46-28-8 mark in the regular season. The Kraken knocked off defending champion Colorado in the first round

The Kraken went 27-49-6 in their expansion season

