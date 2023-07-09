Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Kraken reach 2-year deal with D Cale Fleury

Field Level Media
Sep 29, 2021; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Seattle Kraken defenseman Cale Fleury (8) skates against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Image: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Kraken avoided arbitration and agreed to terms with defenseman Cale Fleury on a two-year contract

Sportsnet reported that the deal announced on Sunday carries an average annual value of $800,000.

Fleury, 24, had one assist in 12 games with Seattle last year. He has a goal and an assist in 62 career games with the Montreal Canadiens (2019-20) and Kraken (2021-23)

The Canadiens selected the Calgary native in the third round of the 2017 draft. The Kraken acquired Fleury from Montreal in the 2021 expansion draft

--Field Level Media