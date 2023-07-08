Kraken sign D Will Borgen, F Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

The Seattle Kraken signed defenseman Will Borgen to a two-year, $5.4 million deal on Friday, avoiding arbitration with the 26-year-old

The Kraken also signed veteran forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, who spent the past two seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He received a one-year, $775,000 deal

Borgen was a restricted free agent after scoring a career-best 20 points last season. He had three goals and 17 assists while playing in all 82 regular-season games.

In 14 postseason games, Borgen had one goal and two assists.

Borgen has five goals and 23 assists in 132 NHL games over four seasons with the Buffalo Sabres (two) and Kraken (two)

Bellemare, 38, had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 73 games last season.

He has 60 career goals and 71 assists in 660 games over nine seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers (2014-17), Vegas Golden Knights (2017-19), Colorado Avalanche (2019-21) and Lightning.

--Field Level Media