Kraken stop three-game skid by beating Blues

Morgan Geekie scored twice as the visiting Seattle Kraken snapped their three-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

Jared McCann, Jamie Oleksiak and Brandon Tanev also scored for the Kraken. Eeli Tolvanen had three assists, Daniel Sprong had two assists and Martin Jones made 22 saves for Seattle.

Pavel Buchnevich and Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist for the Blues, who are winless (0-4-2) in their last six games. Brandon Saad also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 21 saves.

The Blues put the first seven shots on goal during the first period, but Seattle eventually took a 1-0 lead. Geekie burst up the left wing on a 2-on-1 break and beat Binnington at the 9:30 mark.

Kasperi Kapanen had two excellent scoring chances in his first game since the Blues claimed him off waivers from Pittsburgh. But Jones stopped his drive coming down the middle and his spinning backhand shot from the right circle.

Thomas tied the game 1-1 with a short-handed rush up the left wing 5:11 into the second period.

The Kraken responded just 1:46 later after their power play ended. McCann's one-time shot from the left circle put them back on top 2-1.

Saad took a 100-foot outlet pass from Nick Leddy and scored from the high slot to tie the game 2-2.

Geekie restored Seattle's lead with 6:28 left in the period. Justin Schultz shot from the right point, and Sprong redirected the puck across to Geekie at the open right side of the net.

Oleksiak pushed the Kraken's lead to 4-2 with 10:14 left. He snapped a point shot through heavy traffic that found its way past Binnington.

Buchnevich trimmed that advantage to 4-3 by burying Thomas' drop pass to the lower left circle with 5:31 left. Tanev made it 5-3 with an empty-net goal with seven seconds left.

--Field Level Media