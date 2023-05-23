Former Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said Tuesday that he wouldn't "get into the specifics" of his departure from Toronto but did say the organization decided to move on while he was mulling his future

Dubas posted the statement to Twitter four days after the Maple Leafs announced they were parting ways him

"While I understand there is interest surrounding the circumstances of my departure, I will not get into the specifics of what I consider to be reasonable and consistent but private discussions," Dubas wrote. "In the days that I felt I needed to assess and evaluate my own view to the future, both with respect to the necessary direction of the Club and ensuring that I had the full support of my family for what I knew would be required in the off-season and years to follow, the organization, as is their right to do, decided to go in a different direction."

Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan said during Friday's announcement that he heard from Dubas' agent regarding contract requests the day before. Shanahan also said listening to Dubas talk on May 15 about his uncertainty about continuing in the role was the first time he considered the Leafs might need a new general manager

Dubas' statement also comes one day after it was reported that the Pittsburgh Penguins received permission to speak with Dubas about their front office openings.

Dubas said last week that he'd either be with the Maple Leafs or nowhere for the 2023-24 season

"You won't see me next week popping up elsewhere," he said.

Dubas, 37, joined Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment in 2014 as assistant general manager, and he concurrently served as GM of the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. He was promoted to Maple Leafs general manager in 2018

