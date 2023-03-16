Kyle Palmieri's 4-point effort sends Isles past Ducks

Kyle Palmieri collected one goal in a career-best, four-point game and Brock Nelson scored twice to lead the visiting New York Islanders to a 6-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.
Pierre Engvall and Zach Parise both netted one goal and one assist while Hudson Fasching also scored for the Islanders, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Adam Pelech posted two assists, and goaltender Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves.
The Islanders sit in the Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot, five points up on two teams.
Kevin Shattenkirk scored twice and Max Jones added a single for the Ducks, who are 5-2-3 in their past 10 games. Goalie John Gibson stopped 27 shots.
After Jones opened the scoring 25 seconds into the game by converting a wrist shot for his 11th goal of the season, Palmieri tied the game 12 minutes later with a wrist shot from the right circle for his 11th of the campaign.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Hit the gym this new year with new earbuds
Featuring 2x stronger active noise cancellation, longer battery life granting up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC enabled.
Shattenkirk restored the Anaheim lead at 17:47 of the first period thanks to a highlight-reel play by Trevor Zegras. After faking a defender by dragging the puck through his legs, Zegras slid a pass to Shattenkirk, who scored into a gaping net.
Fasching again pulled the Islanders even midway through the second period by electing to shoot on an odd-man rush for his sixth of the season.
Nelson scored New York's go-ahead goal when he blasted a one-timer from the right circle with 23 seconds remaining in the second period.
Engvall scored for the third consecutive game when he buried a shot on a rush 2:58 into the third period for his 15th goal.
Nelson notched his 30th of the season by one-timing a shot from the slot at 9:02 of the final frame. Parise extended the New York lead by netting a rebound goal for his 17th of the season at 12:45.
Shattenkirk rounded out the scoring with his second of the game and fourth goal of the season on a power play at 15:05.
--Field Level Media