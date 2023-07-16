Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Kyle Schwarber helps Phillies beat Padres for third straight time

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 16, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Ha-Seong Kim (7) hits a home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
Jul 16, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Ha-Seong Kim (7) hits a home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
Image: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber hit a walk-off sacrifice fly to left field to score Edmundo Sosa and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 7-6 in 12 innings on Sunday

Watch
Will the NBA In-Season Tournament hold any value? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is pulling Victor Wembanyama from NBA Summer League the right move? | Agree to Disagree
Tuesday 4:09PM
Should Northwestern have fired Pat Fitzgerald before the hazing scandal? | Agree to Disagree
Tuesday 3:26PM

Schwarber also homered, as did teammate Bryson Stott, who had two hits.

The game was delayed by rain for 2 hours, 56 minutes by rain at the start.

Philadelphia's J.T. Realmuto added a two-run double while Bryce Harper had two hits and an RBI. Brandon Marsh also had two hits for the Phillies, who won the last three games of the four-game series

Advertisement

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler gave up five hits and three runs with seven strikeouts and no walks in seven innings

Jeff Hoffman (3-1) tossed two scoreless innings to earn the win.

Ha-Seong Kim hit a home run and a double and Xander Bogaerts also homered for the Padres

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fernando Tatis Jr. added a two-run single and Trent Grisham hit two doubles and drove in a run.

Padres manager Bob Melvin was ejected in the 12th inning for arguing a clock violation

Padres starter Seth Lugo tossed 5 1/3 innings and allowed five runs and seven hits with five strikeouts and no walks

Tim Hill (1-4) took the loss.

Tatis' pinch-hit, two-run single tied the game at 5 in the eighth. Tatis didn't start after twisting an ankle in Game 2 of the teams' Saturday doubleheader.

Advertisement

The Padres took a 6-5 lead in the 10th when Juan Soto hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Grisham

Harper hit an RBI single off Josh Hader with two outs to equalize at 6 in the bottom of the 10th.

Advertisement

The Padres went ahead 1-0 in the first when Kim lofted a leadoff home run to left field. It was his 11th homer of the season

Marsh tripled with two outs in the second but was stranded when Drew Ellis struck out looking.

Advertisement

In the fourth, the Padres took a 2-0 lead when Bogaerts hit a solo homer to left. It also was 11th of the campaign

San Diego increased its advantage to 3-0 in the fifth when Grisham hit an RBI double to left.

Advertisement

Stott homered to right to open the fifth and the Phillies closed within 3-1. He has eight blasts this season

In the bottom of the sixth, Schwarber crushed a solo homer to right to slice the deficit to 3-2. It was Schwarber's 25th homer of the season. Realmuto soon added a two-run double and the Phillies rallied for a 4-3 lead

Advertisement

Later in the frame, Ellis walked with the bases loaded against Tom Cosgrove and the Phillies led 5-3

--Field Level Media