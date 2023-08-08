Kyle Schwarber homers twice, Phillies beat Nats to open twin bill

Kyle Schwarber homered twice and drove in five runs to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Washington Nationals 8-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday

Jake Cave added a home run, a single and two RBIs and Alec Bohm also went deep for the Phillies, who won their third in a row

Johan Rojas contributed two hits and two runs

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler (9-5) tossed six innings and gave up seven hits and three runs with six strikeouts and no walks

Lane Thomas hit a two-run home run and Keibert Ruiz added a homer, two singles and two RBIs for the Nationals

Dominic Smith added three hits for the Nationals, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. CJ Abrams also had two hits

Nationals starter Trevor Williams (5-7) allowed eight hits and six runs with seven strikeouts and one walk in 4 2/3 innings

The Nationals went ahead 1-0 in the second when Ruiz hit a solo home run to right

Thomas ripped a two-run homer to left in the third for a 3-0 advantage. It was Thomas' 20th home run of the season

The Phillies sliced the deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the third when Schwarber launched a two-run homer to right. Bohm followed with a solo shot to tie the game

In the fourth, Schwarber added a three-run homer and the Phillies pulled ahead 6-3. Schwarber reached 30 homers for the second straight season

Cave hit his two-run home run to center in the sixth for an 8-3 advantage

Thomas crushed a line drive down the third base line in the seventh, but Bohm lunged and made a diving catch to deny a probable double

Ruiz hit an RBI single to right to close Washington within 8-4 in the eighth inning. Alex Call opened the ninth with a deep shot, but Rojas crashed against the fence in center and came away with a stellar catch

