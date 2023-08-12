Kyle Tucker, Astros pound Angels

Kyle Tucker homered as part of a three-hit performance while rookie J.P. France continued his string of quality starts with seven strong innings as the Houston Astros topped the visiting Los Angeles Angels 11-3 on Saturday

Tucker played an integral role in the Astros' four-run uprising in the fourth inning and their three-run fifth. Houston was handcuffed by Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson (5-4) one trip through the order as Anderson faced the minimum over three innings. The tide quickly turned in the fourth

The first four batters of that frame reached base safely, starting with a walk drawn by Jose Altuve

Alex Bregman followed with a double to left-center field before Yordan Alvarez added a run-scoring single that supplied the Astros a 1-0 lead. Tucker pounced on the first pitch he saw, and the results were punitive, as he drilled a changeup down the right field line for a three-run blast. It was Tucker's 22nd homer of the season

Anderson appeared set to limit the damage when he retired the next five batters in order. But Altuve started a two-out rally in the fifth with his double to left before Bregman and Alvarez drew consecutive walks. Facing Tucker again, Anderson surrendered a run-scoring single that lifted the Astros to a 5-1 lead

Anderson had allowed seven runs over his last three starts combined but was far less effective against the Astros, who saddled him with seven runs on six hits and three walks. Anderson did record six strikeouts over his 4 2/3 innings, but the deficit he created was too much for Los Angeles to overcome

Yainer Diaz greeted Angels reliever Dominic Leone with a two-run single after Anderson departed, and the Astros tacked on four runs in the eighth. Altuve, who finished 3-for-4 with a walk while extending his hitting streak to 14 games, produced a run-scoring single in the frame

France (9-3) notched his seventh consecutive winning decision by limiting the Angels to two runs on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts. He threw 100 pitches, 68 for strikes, and has amassed four consecutive quality starts. France also has quality starts in 10 of his last 11 starts

