Kyren Williams helps Rams silence Seahawks

Kyren Williams rushed for the first two touchdowns of his career as the visiting Los Angeles Rams scored 23 unanswered points in the second half to defeat the injury-riddled Seattle Seahawks 30-13 Sunday afternoon in the opening week of the NFL season.

Cam Akers also rushed for a score and Matthew Stanford completed 24 of 38 passes for 334 yards for the Rams, who went 5-12 last season as the defending Super Bowl champions. Rookie Puka Nacua, a fifth-round pick, made 10 catches for 119 yards.

Kenneth Walker III rushed for a game-high 64 yards for the Seahawks and Geno Smith was 16-of-26 passing for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Seattle struggled to move the ball in the second half, running 14 plays from scrimmage for 2 yards after scoring on three of its four first-half possessions.

That was due in large part to losing both their starting offensive tackles to injuries. Right tackle Abraham Lucas sustained a knee injury in the first half and left tackle Charles Cross was taken to the locker room on a cart early in the second half with a toe injury and neither returned. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett missed time in the second half while being checked for a concussion.

After trailing 13-7 at the half, Williams tallied on a 7-yard run to cap the Rams' opening possession of the third quarter and Brett Maher kicked a 38-yard field goal.

Akers scored on a 1-yard run on fourth down with 9:45 remaining to give the Rams a double-digit lead and Maher added field goals of 54 and 45 yards in the final five minutes.

Smith threw a 10-yard scoring strike to DK Metcalf and Jason Myers kicked field goals of 36 and 42 yards before intermission. Myers had another 39-yard attempt clank off the right goalpost.

Williams scored on a 1-yard run on the Rams' opening possession, capping a 16-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 9:13. Maher had a 57-yard field-goal attempt blocked by Jarren Reed and a 56-yarder on the final play of the half fade wide right.

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, a native of Yakima, Wash., who starred at FCS Eastern Washington, didn't play after being placed on injured reserve (hamstring) Saturday.

—Field Level Media