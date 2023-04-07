Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Kyrie Irving, 4 other Mavericks out of must-win game

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Feb 15, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) on the bench in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
Feb 15, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) on the bench in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
Image: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks will play a must-win game on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls without five players, including All-Star guard Kyrie Irving

Watch
Something is wrong with the Knicks | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Hand Gesture Mania | Worst of the Week
Yesterday
Which ownership group is best suited to buy the Commanders? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 5:06PM

A loss would eliminate the Mavericks (38-42) from the play-in tournament

Joining Irving (right foot) as unavailable on Friday are Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle), Josh Green (rest), Maxi Kleber (right hamstring) and Christian Wood (rest). Star guard Luka Doncic (left thigh) is listed as probable.

Advertisement

To qualify for the play-in, Dallas will need to beat the Bulls as well as the San Antonio Spurs at home on Sunday, combined with an Oklahoma City Thunder loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

The Mavericks stand to gain by losing, however. The Mavericks are tied with the Bulls for the 10th-best odds in the upcoming NBA draft lottery, and they owe the New York Knicks a first-round draft pick to complete the 2019 Kristaps Porzingis deal. The pick is top-10 protected, however

Top Image
Tout Image
50% off
Roc Inflatable SUP Paddle Board Bundle

Roc Inflatable SUP Paddle Board Bundle

Summer's a' comin'
Comes with everything you need like the pump and a separate waterproof dry bag to keep your valuables in like your keys or phone while on the water

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, however, said his team is not tanking to preserve the pick, per ESP

"The guys don't wanna do that," Cuban said. "Players aren't gonna do that. Players don't do that."

Advertisement

--Field Level Media