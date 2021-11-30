Everybody knows LaVar Ball is a character who’s never short on words, but he’s also someone whose words you should be taken with a grain of salt at times. Ball’s latest plan is to have all three sons reunite in Chicago as Bulls.

There’s just about zero possibility of this happening anytime soon, especially with LaMelo Ball being in the second year of a rookie contract and unrestricted free agency years down the line. Lonzo Ball just arrived in Chicago about five minutes ago, so he’ll be in town a while. LaVar’s middle son, LiAngelo, is in the G League playing for the Greensboro Swarm. So, if (let’s emphasize that IF) the Bulls were interested in pairing him up with Lonzo, that wouldn’t be a huge obstacle right now.

It’s been almost five years since the world was introduced to the man the Ball brothers call dad. Within that time, we’ve heard some wild quotes from Papa Ball. To be fair, LaVar has given us some predictions that have come to fruition and others that fell flat on the pavement.

To save us all some time, damn near every outrageous quote LaVar gave us about Lonzo in LA while playing for the Lakers will be placed in the epic fail pile. Pure lunacy like this:

“Lonzo Ball is gonna take the Lakers to the playoffs his first year.”

“We not even caring about Nike and Adidas and Under Armour. We not even competing with them because we’re better than them, we’re a step above them. We’re what you call a premium activewear.”

“You can’t compare my boy to anyone... he’s gonna be better than Steph Curry in the NBA.”

Over the last couple of years, while Lonzo was playing with the New Orleans Pelicans, we heard less and less from LaVar. He no longer had that platform in Los Angeles to promote his son and his Big Baller Brand. But right on schedule, here comes LaVar with a BBB pop-up shop in Chicago leading into Lonzo and LaMelo’s big matchup over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

“It’s the Big Baller, baby. I got to take this show out to Chi-Town,” LaVar Ball said on Instagram. “It’s going down, Big Baller style. … I’m only in Chi-Town for a small amount of time.”

Everyone has their opinion on LaVar, and that’s fine, but I’m going to give the man some credit. He never misses an opportunity when he knows there is a big audience to be had. LaVar knows how to market himself, his family, and his brand. Lonzo makes it back to a major market, and here comes LaVar right behind him. I think we may start hearing and seeing LaVar a little more now that Lonzo is in Chi-town. But hey, I’m here for it, and let’s see if papa Ball can make his Big Baller dreams come true in the windy city.