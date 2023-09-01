LAFC loan D Mamadou Fall to Barcelona

Los Angeles FC sent defender Mamadou Fall on loan to La Liga giants FC Barcelona Friday.

Fall is on loan at Barcelona through June 2024. Barcelona then will have an option to purchase Fall's contract outright.

Advertisement

Fall spent sometime at fellow Spanish club Villarreal's "B" team last season, appearing in 25 games (22 starts) and scoring three goals.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for Mamadou to continue in his development at one of the top clubs in the world," LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a release. "All at LAFC are aware of Fall's incredible potential and this next step is a testament to his development here at LAFC. We wish him all the best in his continued progress at Barcelona."

Advertisement Advertisement

Reports said Fall, 20, will start out with Barcelona's "B" team.

The Senegal native has played in 36 matches (30 starts) for LAFC since 2021. He has amassed five goals and one assist in that time.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media