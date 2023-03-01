Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Lakers' Anthony Davis (foot) ruled out vs. Thunder

By
Field Level Media
Feb 28, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) drives to the basket between Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and forward Brandon Clark (15) during the second half at FedExForum.
Image: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without forward Anthony Davis and guard D'Angelo Russell in addition to superstar LeBron James for Wednesday's road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Davis has been playing through a stress injury to his right foot of late, however he will sit out the latter half of a back-to-back series of games for the Lakers.

Russell is dealing with a right ankle sprain, while James reportedly will be sidelined at least two weeks with a right foot injury.

Davis, 29, collected 28 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks in the Lakers' 121-109 setback at the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. The eight-time All-Star is averaging 25.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 38 games this season.

Russell, 27, has been sidelined since logging just nine minutes in Los Angeles' 124-111 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. He has played in just four games with the Lakers since being acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves last month.

James, a four-time NBA MVP and 19-time All-Star, is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 47 games this season.

--Field Level Media

