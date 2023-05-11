Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Lakers C Anthony Davis exits after blow to head

By
Field Level Media
May 10, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots the basketball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first quarter in game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs conference semifinals round at Chase Center.
Image: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Lakers center Anthony Davis left in the fourth quarter of Los Angeles' loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday due to a head injury, raising questions about his availability moving forward in the Western Conference semifinal series

With 7:34 left in the fourth quarter at San Francisco, Davis took an accidental elbow to the head from the Warriors' Kevon Looney as the two went up for a rebound. Davis exited the game, briefly sat on the Los Angeles bench, then headed to the locker room and did not return to action.

After the Warriors finished a 121-106 win, forcing the series back to Los Angeles for Game 6, Lakers coach Darvin Ham said of Davis, "He took a shot to the head. He seems to be doing really good already. That's where he's at and the status of it right now.

Should Davis end up in the NBA's concussion protocol, he might miss Game 6 on Friday and possibly a Game 7, if necessary, on Sunday in San Francisco.

Davis ended the night with 23 points and nine rebounds, leaving him with averages of 22.4 points and 9.4 boards per game in the series. He contributed 20.8 points and 13.7 rebounds per contest in the Lakers' six-game win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs

In 56 regular-season games (54 starts) in 2022-23, Davis contributed 25.9 points and a career-high 12.5 rebounds per contest.

The eight-time All-Star teamed with LeBron James to lead the Lakers to the 2020 NBA championship in the pandemic bubble near Orlando

--Field Level Media