NBA

Lakers' D’Angelo Russell exits game vs. Warriors with ankle injury

By
Field Level Media
Feb 23, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) reacts after suffering a right ankle sprain after the game in the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell departed Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors in the first half with a sprained right ankle.

Russell, who was acquired Feb. 9 from the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of a three-team trade, was making just his fourth appearance in his return to Los Angeles. The Ohio State product was originally taken by the Lakers as the No. 2 overall selection of the 2015 NBA Draft.

The injury occurred with 4:29 remaining in the first quarter after Russell stepped on the foot of the Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo. He remained in the game for just over a minute of action before he was replaced on the floor.

He was announced as out for the remainder of the game with just over three minutes remaining in the first half after scoring two points with four rebounds in nine minutes.

Russell entered Thursday's contest with an average of 17.9 points, 6.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 57 games with the Timberwolves and Lakers this season. He has averaged 17.7 points over his eight seasons with 5.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

--Field Level Media

