NBA

Lakers squander lead, still top Warriors in Game 1

By
Field Level Media
May 2, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives to the hoop between Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) and guard Klay Thompson (11) in the second quarter during game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs at the Chase Center.
Image: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

D'Angelo Russell stalled a Golden State Warriors rally by sinking a tiebreaking hoop with 1:24 remaining, Anthony Davis put up 30 points and 23 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers took Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals from the defending champs 117-112 in San Francisco on Tuesday

The best-of-seven series continues Thursday in San Francisco.

Russell's interior hoop came after the Warriors scored 14 straight points to rally into a tie after being down 112-98 with 5:58 to go. Stephen Curry triggered the run with a three-point play and later added 2- and 3-point hoops, the latter drawing Golden State even at 112-all

After Russell's basket, the Lakers scored only on free throws, with LeBron James making it a three-point game by going 1-for-2 with 1:05 to go and Dennis Schroder clinching the win by making a pair with 2.1 seconds left

The Warriors, meanwhile, missed their final four shots, including a Curry interior attempt that was blocked by Davis and a potential game-tying 3-point attempt by Jordan Poole with 9.1 seconds left

Davis' game-high point total came on 11-for-19 shooting and 8-for-8 from the free throw, where the Lakers outscored the Warriors 25-5, getting 29 attempts to the hosts' six

Davis also found time for five assists and four blocks.

James also recorded a double-double for the seventh-seeded Lakers, accumulating 22 points and 11 assists, while Russell and Schroder finished with 19 points apiece. Austin Reaves contributed 10 points

Russell also had a team-high six assists. He went 1-for-5 from 3-point range, part of the team's 6-for-25 (24 percent) showing from long distance.

Coming off a 50-point explosion Sunday in a Game 7 win at Sacramento, Curry managed 27 points on 10-for-24 shooting, 6-for-13 from beyond the arc.

Klay Thompson matched his teammate's six threes en route to 25 points, while Poole also had six threes in a 21-point performance.

Golden State went 21-for-53 (39.6 percent) from beyond the arc.

Kevon Looney matched Davis' 23 rebounds to complement 10 points for the sixth-seeded Warriors. Andrew Wiggins chipped in with 15 points, and Draymond Green a game-high seven assists to go with six points

--Field Level Media