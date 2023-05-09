Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Lakers-Warriors Game 3 ratings set 24-year mark

By
Field Level Media
May 6, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) moves the ball ahead of Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) during the first half in game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
May 6, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) moves the ball ahead of Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) during the first half in game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
Image: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors marked the highest Game 3 audience of an NBA semifinals series in 24 years

The game, a blowout win by the Lakers in the Western Conference best-of-seven series, peaked with 9,719,000 viewers, with an average audience of 8,373,000. It was also the most-watched conference semifinals contest -- of any game in the series -- in 12 years

The Lakers beat the Warriors 127-97 to take a 2-1 lead in the series on Saturday. The Lakers followed up with a win Monday night in Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead

--Field Level Media