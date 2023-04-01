LaMonte Wade Jr. helps Giants beat Yankees

LaMonte Wade Jr. and Thairo Estrada delivered RBI singles on hits that did not leave the infield in the sixth inning Saturday as the visiting San Francisco Giants recorded a 7-5 victory over the New York Yankees

Joc Pederson hit a solo homer and Brandon Crawford hit a two-run shot off New York's Clarke Schmidt in the fourth as the Giants rallied from an early two-run deficit before loading the bases against Michael King in the sixth

In his first appearance since fracturing his right elbow July 22, King loaded the bases by plunking rookie Blake Sabol. After striking out Roberto Perez, Wade Jr. hit a soft single to the third base side of the mound, and David Villar scored the tie-breaking run when King and catcher Jose Trevino converged and did not make a throw.

King then struck out Michael Conforto, but Estrada hit a soft liner to shortstop Anthony Volpe, who charged in, but the ball caromed off the front of his glove and he was unable to get the force at second in time as Crawford scored.

The Giants' Mike Yastrzemski added an insurance RBI double in the ninth, and Crawford hit a run-scoring single off Clay Holmes

Giancarlo Stanton accounted for New York's first two runs. He reached on a throwing error by San Francisco starter Alex Cobb in the first, allowing Aaron Judge to score, and Stanton homered in the third.

Anthony Rizzo hit a tying double off Jakob Junis in the fifth. Junis then stranded two to end the inning by retiring Stanton, Josh Donaldson and Gleyber Torres. Donaldson hit a solo homer with one out in the eighth off Taylor Rogers.

Camilo Doval loaded the bases in the ninth before getting his first save.

Neither starting pitcher lasted beyond the fourth.

Schmidt allowed three runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings while Cobb allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits in 3 2/3 innings.

After Judge scored on Cobb's throwing error in the first, Stanton sent a 2-0 sinker to right field in his next at-bat.

The Giants took a 3-2 lead in the fourth when Pederson ended a 10-pitch at-bat by homering to right-center field and Crawford hit a 3-0 cutter to right two batters after Yastrzemski had doubled

New York opened the fifth with three hits in a row and tied the score on Rizzo's double but could not score again in the inning.

--Field Level Media