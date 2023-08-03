Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

LaMonte Wade Jr. homers as Giants edge Diamondbacks

By
Field Level Media
Aug 3, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. (right) gets a congratulatory handshake from third base coach Mark Hallberg (91) after hitting a solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt during the fourth inning at Oracle Park.
Aug 3, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. (right) gets a congratulatory handshake from third base coach Mark Hallberg (91) after hitting a solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt during the fourth inning at Oracle Park.
Image: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants found key contributors again on Thursday, as right-handed reliever Tristan Beck went four shutout innings and LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a home run to help lead the Giants past the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0

Wade hit his 11th homer, a blast over the right-field wall leading off the fourth inning, providing the only offense San Francisco needed

Beck, 27, had a 2.20 ERA in June covering seven appearances (16 1/3 innings) and had been even better in July (one earned run in 9 1/3 innings, a 0.96 ERA). The rookie (3-0) took over for opener Scott Alexander to start the second inning Thursday and totaled two hits allowed with no walks and three strikeouts

Meanwhile, Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt (0-5) was sensational in the loss. He was perfect through three innings, then allowed the homer to Wade before recovering to retire 12 of the next 14 hitters

Pfaadt allowed only two hits through his seven innings, with one walk and seven strikeouts

Giants left-hander Taylor Rogers worked out of a jam in the eighth inning. With two on and one out, Rogers induced Corbin Carroll to foul out and then took an Emmanuel Rivera line drive off his upper body, recovered and threw out Rivera

Giants closer Camilo Doval survived a scare in the ninth

Diamondbacks slugger Christian Walker banged a one-out drive off the left-field wall so hard that he was held to a long single. After Lourdes Gurriel lined a base hit, Geraldo Perdomo grounded to second, forcing Gurriel and moving Walker to third

Doval then retired Jace Peterson to lock down save No. 33, his second in the past two games

Carroll, the betting favorite to take the National League Rookie of the Year title, singled and stole a base on Thursday. He now has hit safely in his past four road day games, going 5-for-13 with three home runs and two stolen bases

