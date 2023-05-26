Detroit opened a seven-game homestand with a 7-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night

The White Sox will look to even the series on Friday with veteran right-hander Lance Lynn on the mound

Lynn (3-5, 6.28 ERA) has settled in during his last two starts after getting roughed up for a majority of his first eight outings this season. Lynn allowed three runs, one earned, while striking out seven in seven innings against Cleveland on May 16.

Lynn then held Kansas City to two runs and four hits while notching six strikeouts in six innings on Sunday.

"If we do what we're supposed to do, it puts the bullpen in a good spot -- and I've seen them really take off, too," Lynn said of the starting rotation. "And then when we're throwing the ball well, the defense is making plays and the offense is scoring. So, we just have to keep playing good baseball."

Lynn recorded victories in both of those outings.

"He keeps us in games, and he just knows how to navigate through a lineup three times," manager Pedro Grifol said.

Lynn is 7-3 with a 3.39 ERA in 11 career starts against Detroit.

Left-hander Joey Wentz (1-4, 7.45), who will oppose Lynn on Friday, hasn't gotten out of the third inning in his last two outings. He gave up three runs and six hits in 2 2/3 innings against Seattle on May 14.

His next outing was even worse: He was charged with six runs on 10 hits in two-plus innings at Washington on Sunday.

With limited options to take Wentz out of the rotation, manager A.J. Hinch is sticking with him.

"We're just not going to be an organization that panics and reacts to every start as if it's their job on the line," Hinch said. "We're going to continue to nurture and do things better and push these guys. We will make decisions when we make decisions - not everybody can do this (struggle) forever. But our players will always feel a sense of support from the organization, from me, from (pitching coach Chris) Fetter. We're going to tirelessly work to find solutions and not use fear tactics to make him pitch better."

Starters Matt Manning, Tarik Skubal, Spencer Turnbull and Beau Brieske are on the injured list, so the Tigers are hopeful Wentz can at least bridge the gap until one or two of them are ready to return

"Joey is really good," Hinch said. "He hasn't had great games the last few starts, but he's a really good pitcher. And we do need him, based on where we're at health-wise."

Alex Faedo delivered the best start of his young career on Thursday, piling up a career-high 10 strikeouts in six innings. Offensively, the Tigers had 10 hits and drew 11 walks. Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson both reached base four times and Akil Baddoo hit his second homer of the season

"He's put together a run of at-bats that are very strong," Hinch said of Baddoo. "He's been very, very good about staying within his game plan and getting good pitches to hit."

--Field Level Media