Late explosion lifts Cubs to blowout of Nationals

Patrick Wisdom's tiebreaking homer highlighted a six-run seventh inning, and Seiya Suzuki also went deep during a four-hit night as the Chicago Cubs pulled away for a 17-3 blowout of the visiting Washington Nationals on Tuesday

Chicago trailed 3-0 early and were down 3-1 when Suzuki's solo homer highlighted a two-run sixth.

The Cubs then broke things open in the seventh, starting with Wisdom's third homer in four games, a shot off Amos Willingham (0-2) that was his 17th of the year

An RBI single from Suzuki and run-scoring double from Ian Happ followed. Happ scored on Mike Tauchman's groundout and Miguel Amaya delivered a two-run single to cap the seventh-inning onslaught for Chicago, which added eight runs in the eighth.

The Cubs matched a season high with 20 hits to even the three-game set at one win apiece. Chicago produced its highest run total since a 21-0 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 23, 2022

Suzuki, Amaya and Tauchman each had three RBIs, while Nico Hoerner and Miles Mastrobuoni posted three hits and two runs apiece.

Chicago's Jameson Taillon allowed three runs in the first two innings, but he didn't yield another run in his 5 2/3-inning outing. Michael Fulmer (1-5) fanned three during a hitless 1 1/3 innings.

Washington's Patrick Corbin was solid for five innings but was pulled one out into the sixth. He allowed three runs and six hits and a walk while striking out six.

The Nationals are 1-3 following a three-game winning streak

Lane Thomas, who homered against Taillon at Washington in May, tagged the right-hander again with a one-out solo shot in the first. Washington made it 3-0 via Corey Dickerson's two-run single in the second.

The Cubs picked up their first run in the fourth on Yan Gomes' sacrifice fly

Chicago chased Corbin when it tied things in the sixth. With one out, Suzuki went deep for the eighth time this year. Happ then reached on an infield single, stole second and scored on a throwing error by Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia off Cody Bellinger's infield hit

Christopher Morel was scratched due to neck tightness for Chicago, which won for just the third time in 12 home games.

--Field Level Media