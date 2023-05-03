Late-inning heroics lift Angels over Cardinals

Jake Lamb and Mike Trout hit ninth-inning homers as the visiting Los Angeles Angels rallied past the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 on Wednesday

Brandon Drury also hit a homer for the Angels, who won for the sixth time in their last eight games

Advertisement

Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani allowed four runs on five hits and one walk in five innings. He tied a career-high by striking out 13 batters and earned his 500th career strikeout

At the plate, Ohtani went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI.

Reliever Ryan Tepera (2-1) pitched the eighth inning to earn the victory, and Carlos Estevez closed out the ninth inning for his seventh save.

20% off Breville Espresso Machine Sale - 20% Off Caffeinate yourself

A whole array of Breville espresso machines—from manual to super-automatic—are on sale for 20% off. Buy at Amazon Advertisement

Los Angeles shortstop Zach Neto exited the game in the fifth inning after getting hit in his finger during a bunt attempt.

Dylan Carlson hit a two-run homer and Nolan Gorman hit a solo blast for the Cardinals, who lost their fifth consecutive game

Advertisement

Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas allowed three runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five batters and walked none

Reliever Giovanny Gallegos (1-1) allowed the three ninth-inning runs to take the loss.

Advertisement

The Cardinals struck first when Gorman hit his homer off the first pitch he saw from Ohtani in the first inning

Drury tied the game 1-1 with a solo homer in the second inning.

Chris Wallach and Neto opened the third inning by hitting singles and Ohtani pulled an RBI single into right field.

Advertisement

With two outs, Hunter Renfroe made it 3-1 with a run-scoring infield single.

The Cardinals surged ahead 4-3 in the fourth inning. Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras hit back-to-back doubles for one run, then Carlson blasted his two-run homer

Advertisement

Los Angeles jumped on Gallegos in the ninth inning with homers by Lamb and Trout, Ohtani's double and an RBI single by Anthony Rendon.

--Field Level Media