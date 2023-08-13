Late interception, FG push Saints past Chiefs

Kyle Phillips snagged an interception with one minute left in regulation to set up Blake Grupe's game-winning 31-yard field goal as time expired to lift the New Orleans Saints over the visiting Kansas City Chiefs 26-24 in a preseason game on Sunday afternoon

The Chiefs trailed 17-7 at halftime, but Shane Buechele completed touchdown passes to Justyn Ross and Kekoa Crawford during the third quarter to put Kansas City ahead

It was 24-17 until Saints rookie quarterback Jake Haener found Ellis Merriweather for a 2-yard touchdown pass with 1:20 remaining in the game. New Orleans failed to score on a 2-point conversion

But Chiefs QB Chris Oladokun tried a screen past left and Phillips, a defensive lineman, tipped it down to himself to give the Saints the ball in field-goal range

Patrick Mahomes and Derek Carr each started and played one drive for their respective teams. The Saints started with the ball, and Carr led his new team on a 12-play, 80-yard drive punctuated by a 4-yard touchdown to Keith Kirkwood

After Carr completed 6 of 8 passes for 70 yards for New Orleans, Jameis Winston relieved him and went 11-of-13 passing for 92 yards and a touchdown

In his first game action of any kind since the Chiefs' Super Bowl win in February, Mahomes went 2-for-2 passing for 15 yards

--Field Level Medi