Late interception gets Texans past Saints, 17-13

Mike Boone scored on an 11-yard go-ahead touchdown run in the third quarter on Sunday as the Houston Texans recorded a 17-13 victory over the host New Orleans Saints in the preseason finale for both teams.

Nico Collins grabbed a 3-yard TD pass from C.J. Stroud in the first quarter as the Texans improved to 2-1 in the preseason. Stroud was 2-of-4 passing for 16 yards in a brief appearance for Houston and combined with E.J. Perry and Davis Mills to go 15 of 27 for 127 yards.

Boone rushed for 51 yards on seven carries, while Larry Rountree III had 31 yards on 10 carries for Houston.

Saints quarterback Jake Haener was 17 of 38 for 172 yards but was intercepted twice, including once by Cameron Dantzler at the Texans 21-yard line with just under a minute remaining as New Orleans was driving for a potential go-ahead score.

Jimmy Graham scored the Saints' lone touchdown on a 3-yard pass from Jameis Winston in the second quarter. Winston was 11 of 16 for 93 yards.

New Orleans lost despite racking up 348 yards of total offense to 235 for Houston.

—Field Level Media