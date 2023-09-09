Late TD, defense lift No. 12 Utah over Baylor

Jaylon Glover ran 11 yards for a touchdown with 17 seconds remaining to lift visiting No. 12 Utah to a stirring 20-13 win over Baylor on Saturday afternoon in searing conditions in Waco, Texas.

Utah's Nate Johnson rushed seven yards on a keeper at the end of a 15-play, 88-yard drive to tie the game at 13-13 with 1:59 to play in regulation. The march used 8:02 of the fourth quarter but gave the Bears another chance to win the game.

That plan went awry when Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson uncorked a pass under duress that was intercepted by the Utes' Cole Bishop at the Baylor 29 with 1:35 remaining. Utah ran five snaps — one of them a 22-yard TD that was called back because of a holding call — before Glover scored the game-winner to rescue the Utes.

Ja'Quinden Jackson ran for 129 yards on 19 carries for Utah (2-0) while the Utes' two quarterbacks, Johnson and Byron Barnes, passed for a combined 153 yards.

Robertson finished with 218 yards passing and two interceptions. Baylor (0-2) made a spirited attempt to tie the game late, but Robertson's pass into the end zone fell incomplete as time expired.

Dominic Richardson finished with 77 yards rushing on 14 carries in the loss, The Bears have now dropped six straight games over two seasons.

After a scoreless opening period, the Bears got on the board via a 34-yard field goal by Isaiah Hankins at the 13:03 mark of the second quarter. The Utes answered on their ensuing possession, driving 62 yards on seven snaps en route to Cole Becker's 31-yard field goal with 9:04 to play in the first half.

Baylor retook the lead on Robertson's 4-yard keeper around left end at the end of an 11-play, 79-yard drive with 3:23 to play until halftime.

The Bears outgained Utah 222-153 in the first half, with the bulk of that majority built through the air (126-65).

Hankins added to the Baylor lead with a 24-yard field goal on the Bears' first drive of the third quarter to culminate a 10-play, 68-yard march. Utah countered with a 46-yard field goal from Becker with 4:05 left in the third to pull within seven points.

That set the stage for the furious finish.

—Field Level Media