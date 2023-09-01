Late three-run error sends Brewers past Phillies

The Milwaukee Brewers scored three runs on an eighth-inning error and held on for a 7-5 win against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies in the opener of a three-game series on Friday night.

Milwaukee fell behind 5-3 on a three-run homer by Trea Turner in the top of the eighth before loading the bases with one out in the bottom of the frame against Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado (0-1).

Advertisement

After pinch hitter Tyrone Taylor drew a run-scoring walk, Jeff Hoffman took over for Alvarado on the mound. Hoffman struck out Willy Adames and then got Owen Miller to hit a grounder to third, but the ball got under the backhand of third baseman Alec Bohm, clearing the bases for a 7-5 lead.

Adames earlier hit a three-run homer for the Brewers (75-59), who extended their lead in the NL Central to 3 1/2 games over the Chicago Cubs (72-63).

Advertisement Advertisement

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta allowed one run and two hits in six innings. He struck out 10 and did not walk a batter.

Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler gave up three runs and five hits in six innings. He also struck out 10 without issuing a walk.

Advertisement

Kyle Schwarber homered for Philadelphia (74-60), which holds a 2 1/2-game lead over the Cubs for the top NL wild-card spot.

Schwarber led off the game with a home run, fouling off three straight two-strike pitches before slamming his 38th long ball of the season deep over the fence in right.

Advertisement

Wheeler retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced before William Contreras and Carlos Santana singled to start the fourth. One out later, Adames sent an 0-1 pitch over the fence in center for a 3-1 lead.

Peralta settled in after the leadoff homer and retired 18 of the final 19 batters he faced.

Advertisement

Milwaukee reliever Joel Payamps took over in the eighth with a two-run lead. He gave up a leadoff walk to Bohm, followed by a single by J.T. Realmuto. Brandon Marsh then came through with an RBI single to make it 3-2.

Payamps got the next two outs and was then replaced by closer Devin Williams (8-3), who surrendered the three-run homer to Turner that moved the Phillies ahead 5-3.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media