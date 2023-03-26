LB Bobby Wagner: 'Glad to be back in Seattle'

Linebacker Bobby Wagner didn't take long to share his feelings about returning for a second stint with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks posted a picture Saturday on Twitter of Wagner signing his contract. The team did not divulge terms, however multiple media outlets reported it was a one-year deal worth $7 million.

"Maaaan! Glad to be back in Seattle! It means a lot to be able to come back! Let's get to work," Wagner wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

Wagner, 32, spent the first 10 seasons (2012-21) of his career with Seattle, where he was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII. The six-time All-Pro flourished as part of the "Legion of Boom" defense, leading the league in tackles twice (2016, 2019).

Wagner started all 17 games for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 but was officially released on March 15 after just one season with the team.

During his lone season with the Rams, Wagner racked up a career-high six sacks, 140 tackles (10 for loss) and two interceptions.

In 168 career games (167 starts), Wagner has totaled 29.5 sacks, 1,523 tackles (78 for loss), 13 interceptions, six forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries. He also has four defensive touchdowns, including one pick-six.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media