We may earn a commission from links on this page.
NHL

Leafs G Ilya Samsonov awarded 1-year, $3.55M deal in arbitration

By
Field Level Media
May 4, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CANADA; Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) skates to the corner after a goal by the Florida Panthers during the second period of game two of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena.
Image: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov was awarded a one-year contract worth $3.55 million in an arbitration decision Sunday

Samsonov was vying for $4.9 million at the arbitration hearing on Friday, while the Maple Leafs submitted at $2.4 million

Samsonov, 26, finished 27-10-5 with four shutouts, a 2.33 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage in his first season with the Maple Leafs in 2022-23

He signed with Toronto in July 2022 following three seasons with the Washington Capitals, who drafted the Russian in the first round in 2015.

Samsonov is 79-32-13 with 10 shutouts, a 2.65 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 131 career games (119 starts) with the Capitals (2019-22) and Maple Leafs

--Field Level Media