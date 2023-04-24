Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Leafs storm back, topple Lightning in OT

By
Field Level Media
Apr 24, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) celebrates with center Steven Stamkos (91), center Brayden Point (21) , defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) after he scores a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period of game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena.
Image: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Alexander Kerfoot scored 4:14 into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs an unlikely 5-4 comeback win in Game 4 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the host Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday

The Maple Leafs hold a 3-1 lead in the series and can clinch with a victory in Game 5 in Toronto on Thursday. The Leafs haven't won a postseason series since 2004, a drought that includes a seven-game loss to Tampa Bay in the first round of last year's Stanley Cup playoffs

The Lightning led 2-0 after a dominant first period and extended their lead to 4-1 through two periods. However, Auston Matthews' goal at 9:44 of the third period sparked a major comeback for the Maple Leafs, who scored three times within a 6:20 span to even the score

Matthews struck again with a power-play goal at the 12:29 mark. Morgan Rielly then tallied the equalizer, blasting a shot from the high slot through traffic at 16:04 of the third frame.

William Nylander had three assists for Toronto. In addition to Matthews' two goals, Mark Giordano, Mitch Marner, and Ryan O'Reilly all collected two assists, and Noel Acciari scored the Maple Leafs' other goal

Marner has multiple points in all four games of the series, totaling 10 points (two goals, eight assists).

Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov stopped 27 of 31 shots, most notably a Brandon Hagel penalty shot in the first period

Alex Killorn had two goals and Mikhail Sergachev had a goal and an assist for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman each had two assists

Killorn tallied the sixth multi-goal game of his playoff career, ending a 29-game postseason scoring drought dating back to the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 of 37 shots.

It was Toronto's second consecutive overtime win, after Rielly scored the game-winner in Game 3 on Saturday. Tampa Bay also held a late lead in that game before O'Reilly's equalizer with a minute remaining in regulation.

The Lightning are 1-9 in their last 10 playoff games that have gone to overtime

--Field Level Media