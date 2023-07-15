Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

LeBron James changing back to No. 23 next season

By
Field Level Media
May 20, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts as Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) and forward Bruce Brown (11) watch during game three of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is switching back to No. 23 for the 2023-24 season.

James, 38, wore No. 6 the past two seasons in honor of Bill Russell.

The NBA, for the first time ever, retired Russell's No. 6 last August after his death. However, James, then and now, was grandfathered to wear it since he had been already.

"It's LeBron's decision," James' agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, told ESPN on Saturday night. "He chose to out of respect for Bill Russell."

James also wore No. 6 for the four seasons he played in Miami.

James is returning for a 21st season.

--Field Level Media