LeBron James says no target date for his return

LeBron James disputed reports Thursday that suggested he and the Los Angeles Lakers are hopeful for his return in the final week of the regular season.

ESPN and The Athletic reported that the team privately hoped to get James back for the final three to four games. Officially, the Lakers have said there is no timeline for the return of the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

James responded to the speculation on social media.

"There wasn't an evaluation today and there hasn't been any target date for my return," he tweeted. "I'm just working around the clock, every day (3X a day) to give myself (the) best chance of coming back full strength whenever that is. God bless y'all sources. I speak for myself!"

Head coach Darvin Ham said Monday he expected James "back at some point" before the season is over.

The Lakers began Thursday sitting at 36-37, precariously holding the 10th -- and final -- seed in the Western Conference, good for a berth in the play-in tournament. The Utah Jazz are a half-game behind the Lakers. The Jazz and Lakers play twice in the final four games.

James, 38, has been sidelined since Feb. 26 with an injured tendon in his right foot. He has missed the last 12 games.

The 19-time All-Star is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 47 games this season.

