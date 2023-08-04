Left-hander Cole Hamels officially retires

Pitcher Cole Hamels retired Friday after a 15-season career and four All-Star selections

The left-hander signed an offseason minor league deal with the San Diego Padres but never appeared in a game for the team, which announced his retirement

The Padres also announced the retirement of reliever Craig Stammen, who last played for the franchise in 2022

Hamels, 39, is a San Diego native who was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies with the No. 17 overall pick of the 2022 draft. He appeared in 423 games (422 starts) and compiled a 163-122 record and 3.43 ERA with the Phillies (2006-15), Texas Rangers (2015-18), Chicago Cubs (2018-19) and Atlanta Braves (2020). He threw 2,698 innings and struck out 2,560 batters

His 1,844 strikeouts rank third in Phillies history, behind Hall of Fame members Steve Carlton and Robin Roberts

Hamels' banner year came in 2008, when the Phillies won the World Series. He was the MVP of both the National League Championship Series and World Series, and in the playoffs that season, he was 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA, giving up seven runs in 35 innings

Hamels also no-hit the Cubs in July 2015

Despite sitting out nearly three full seasons due to multiple injuries -- he appeared in just one game for the Braves in 2020 -- Hamels was attempting a comeback with the Padres

Stammen, 39, pitched with the Washington Nationals (2009-25) and Padres (2017-22). In 562 games (43 starts), he was 55-44 with an ERA of 3.66 and six saves

--Field Level Medi