Legendary Lions C Ed Flanagan dies at 79

Center Ed Flanagan, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has died, the Detroit Lions announced Wednesday. He was 79
A cause of death was not released by the team.
Flanagan is a member of the Lions' all-time team. He played 10 seasons with Detroit from 1965-74, and started all 139 regular-season games he played with the club
Flanagan made his first Pro Bowl in 1969, the start of four selections in five seasons.
He finished his career with the then-San Diego Chargers, starting 25 of 26 games in two seasons (1975-76).
Flanagan played college football at Purdue. The Lions chose him in the fifth round of the 1965 NFL Draft
--Field Level Media