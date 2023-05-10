Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Legendary Lions C Ed Flanagan dies at 79

Field Level Media
Aug 21, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Detroit Lions game helmet rests on a sideline equipment trunk against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Heinz Field.
Image: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Center Ed Flanagan, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has died, the Detroit Lions announced Wednesday. He was 79

A cause of death was not released by the team.

Flanagan is a member of the Lions' all-time team. He played 10 seasons with Detroit from 1965-74, and started all 139 regular-season games he played with the club

Flanagan made his first Pro Bowl in 1969, the start of four selections in five seasons.

He finished his career with the then-San Diego Chargers, starting 25 of 26 games in two seasons (1975-76).

Flanagan played college football at Purdue. The Lions chose him in the fifth round of the 1965 NFL Draft

--Field Level Media