Leon Draisaitl hits milestone, Oilers collect win

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored a third-period tiebreaking goal, Leon Draisaitl netted the 300th of his career, and the Edmonton Oilers swept the season series from the Arizona Coyotes with a 5-4 win in Tempe, Ariz., on Monday.

On his club's fourth power play, Nugent-Hopkins, who added an assist, came in from the right side and tucked in his 34th goal at 12:05.

A nine-year veteran with Edmonton (42-23-9, 93 points), Draisaitl, who had a helper, notched an unassisted tally from the edge of the right circle at 14:32 of the second period to make it 4-2.

That milestone marker -- his 46th -- also inched the German second-line center closer to a potential third 50-goal campaign.

He hit the half-century mark last season and in 2018-19.

By scoring in his 630th game, Draisaitl used the fourth-fewest games to reach 300 goals among active players -- behind Alex Ovechkin (473), Steven Stamkos (550) and Sidney Crosby (622).

Zach Hyman notched his career-high 32nd goal, Evan Bouchard had a goal and an assist, and Darnell Nurse scored short-handed for the Oilers, who won all three from Arizona and are 12-4-1 in their past 17 overall.

Goaltender Jack Campbell (19-9-4) made 29 saves to move to 5-2-1 against the Coyotes.

Arizona (27-35-13, 67 points) got two goals apiece from Matias Maccelli and Barrett Hayton. Lawson Crouse dealt three assists and Jack McBain had two.

Clayton Keller stretched his point streak to 13 games -- the NHL's longest active one -- with a helper.

Goalie Karel Vejmelka (18-22-5) stopped 24 shots as Arizona fell to 0-3-2 in its past five matches.

Maccelli put the home side up 1-0 at 3:50 of the first period by firing home a shot that gave him goals in consecutive games.

But the Oilers' top-ranked power play scored just six seconds into the first man advantage when Hyman redirected Connor McDavid's pass through the slot at 4:40.

Arizona tallied on the power play with a marker midway through it on Hayton's putback at 12:59.

Again, though, the Oilers answered by potting the equalizer 35 seconds later with Bouchard's fifth tally to tie it 2-all.

With Edmonton short-handed, Nurse rounded out the frame by getting his ninth goal to trickle in with 1:49 left in the first after Vejmelka got most of it.

In the third and down 4-2, the Coyotes' dogged play tied it on Maccelli's 10th tally at 3:52 and Hayton's 17th less than a minute later.

--Field Level Media