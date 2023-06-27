Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Leonard Fournette escapes after his moving car catches fire

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jan 1, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium.
Jan 1, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium.
Image: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent running back Leonard Fournette escaped injury after his car caught fire -- while he was driving it.

Watch
5 Sports Books for your Summer Reading List
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The Legacy of Jim Thorpe | Joe Pantoliano's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Thursday 2:28PM
How DC became the bleakest town for sports franchises | Keep it a Buck(et)
Thursday 1:32PM

Fournette posted a video to his Instagram account showing his luxury SUV torched on the side of a highway. It's unclear where he was or what caused the car to combust.

Advertisement

"Man it was one of those days today, but I would like thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving, But I'am still blessed," Fournette posted.

Fournette, 28, was released by Tampa Bay in March in a salary cap move after three seasons. He rushed for 668 yards in 16 games (nine starts) for the Bucs in 2022. He also caught 73 passes for 523 yards out of the backfield. He scored six total touchdowns.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He has rushed for 4,478 yards in 79 career games (61 starts) over six seasons with Jacksonville (2017-19) and Tampa. He has 2,219 career receiving yards and 41 total touchdowns (34 rushing, seven receiving).

--Field Level Media