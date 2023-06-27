Leonard Fournette escapes after his moving car catches fire

Free agent running back Leonard Fournette escaped injury after his car caught fire -- while he was driving it.

Fournette posted a video to his Instagram account showing his luxury SUV torched on the side of a highway. It's unclear where he was or what caused the car to combust.

"Man it was one of those days today, but I would like thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving, But I'am still blessed," Fournette posted.

Fournette, 28, was released by Tampa Bay in March in a salary cap move after three seasons. He rushed for 668 yards in 16 games (nine starts) for the Bucs in 2022. He also caught 73 passes for 523 yards out of the backfield. He scored six total touchdowns.

He has rushed for 4,478 yards in 79 career games (61 starts) over six seasons with Jacksonville (2017-19) and Tampa. He has 2,219 career receiving yards and 41 total touchdowns (34 rushing, seven receiving).

