Lexi Thompson cards 73, tied for 94th in PGA Tour event

Lexi Thompson completed her first round on Friday morning with a bogey and a par to finish 2-over-par 73 at the PGA Tour's Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas.

Thompson, the seventh woman to play on the PGA Tour and first to be invited since 2018, resided in a tie for 94th place heading to the second round on Friday at TPC Summerlin. She was at 1-over through 16 holes when play was suspended for the night Thursday due to darkness.

Advertisement

Thompson was unable to sink a 20-foot, 8-inch putt for par on No. 17 and settled for a bogey when play resumed Friday. She then parred the final hole.

Advertisement

Thompson was one of 12 players who finished their first round before playing the second on Friday.

Advertisement

Beau Hossler, still searching for his first PGA Tour win in his 174th start, held a one-stroke lead after the completion of the first round on Friday.

The 28-year-old California native shot a 9-under 62, one stroke ahead of J.T. Poston and Cameron Champ.

Advertisement

Hossler, who totaled eight birdies on the day, finished the front nine on a strong note, notching an eagle on the par-5 ninth hole. He also finished strong, with three birdies on his last four holes, overshadowing his lone bogey on No. 17.

"It was good," Hossler said. "I felt like I did everything well. I imagine statistically I was probably gaining strokes in every department, which is obviously a good thing for my confidence moving forward.

Advertisement

"Got the ball in play, hit some really nice wedges to close range, which was nice, and took advantage of the par-5s and the drivable hole, which I think out here is kind of the key."

Poston started on the back nine and wound up with a pair of eagles — on Nos. 15 and 9 — but he also had two bogeys.

Advertisement

"I thought (the course) played pretty tough, pretty breezy around here," said Poston, who earned the second of his two PGA Tour wins last year. "We just did a good job of kind of keeping the ball in front of us.

"They just told me I only hit six fairways. I felt like I hit more than that or drove it better than that, but I think we just did a good job of keeping it in the right spots and not really getting out of play too many times."

Advertisement

Champ tallied four birdies and an eagle (No. 9) on the front nine but had just two birdies on the back nine to cap a bogey-free round.

"I just felt in control of really just my head, my emotions, my thoughts," said Champ, who has three career PGA Tour victories. "It was just kind of a free-spirited round. Drove it well, ironed it well, putted it very well."

Advertisement

Lanto Griffin and Davis Thompson ended the day tied for fourth at 64. Griffin collected an eagle (No. 15) and seven birdies — including four birdies on his first seven holes. Thompson totaled seven birdies in his bogey-free day, including two on his last three holes.

Luke List, the winner of last week's Sanderson Farms Championship, was tied for sixth at 65 with Canada's Nick Taylor and Germany's Matti Schmid. List is bidding to join Lucas Glover and Viktor Hovland to win back-to-back weeks on the PGA Tour this season.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media