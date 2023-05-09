Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

LHP Caleb Ferguson latest on Dodgers' paternity list

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 28, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson (64) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium.
Apr 28, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson (64) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium.
Image: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled left-hander Justin Bruihl from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday while left-hander Caleb Ferguson went on the paternity list

Watch
Is Steve Nash the greatest Phoenix Sun of all time? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What sport would Jesus play? | Rainn Wilson
Yesterday
Is Suns owner Mat Ishbia's tweet window dressing for imminent revenge? | Andy Reacts
Yesterday

It is yet another use of the paternity list in recent weeks for the Dodgers, who saw right fielder Mookie Betts, third baseman Max Muncy and right-handers Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol all miss time for the birth of a child

Advertisement

Bruihl, 25, was sent down on April 28 when Muncy and Graterol returned. He has a 1.80 ERA in five appearances with the Dodgers this season and is 1-2 with a 3.23 ERA and one save in 50 outings (two starts) for Los Angeles over parts of three seasons

Ferguson, 26, has pitched well in a bullpen that had been struggling until recently. He is 2-0 with a 1.26 ERA this season and is 13-5 with a 3.24 ERA in five seasons with the club and 148 appearances (seven starts).

54 Can Backpack Cooler
44% off
54 Can Backpack Cooler

Literal genius
This backpack cooler keeps your drinks cold for beach days and barbecues.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media