WNBA

Liberty look to start new streak against short-handed Mystics

By
Field Level Media
May 19, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) holds the ball as Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) defends at Entertainment &amp; Sports Arena.
Image: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Mystics have been highly competitive against the mighty New York Liberty this season

However, the injury-riddled Mystics could face a stiffer challenge Friday night against a visiting Liberty squad aiming to rebound from its first July defeat

Washington (11-9) opened the season with an impressive 80-64 home win over the Liberty, and also fell 89-88 in overtime at New York (14-5) on June 25, thanks to Breanna Stewart's late three-point play. Beginning with that loss, the Mystics have gone 3-5 and allowed an uncharacteristic average of 88.3 points during that stretch

Current injuries to star Elena Delle Donne (ankle), plus key contributors Ariel Atkins (ankle), Shakira Austin (hip) and Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis), have only made things tougher for Washington. Minus that group, the Mystics yielded a late 15-0 run to Indiana during Wednesday's 82-76 loss

"We know we have to play better basketball as we go along," Mystics coach Eric Thibault told NBC Sports Washington

"We've got to get back to being an elite defensive team."

The ability to guard will certainly be put to the test against New York, which ranks second in the league averaging 87.8 points and boasts the WNBA's second-leading scorer in Stewart (23.2 points per game). The Liberty, however, had its four-game winning streak end with Wednesday's 98-88 home loss to Dallas, which scored 29 points in the third quarter, shot 45.7 percent overall and committed just two turnovers

"There are things we could have done better," Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said

"We've got to make sure that we get locked in now, and learn from this. And make sure (we) get ready to beat Washington."

Stewart had 25 points Wednesday after totaling 27 in the previous two contests for New York, which has yet to lose back-to-back games this season. Teammate Sabrina Ionescu scored 22 and has averaged 23.5 points in her last four games.

Ionescu scored 31 in last month's win over Washington.

The Mystics' Natasha Cloud had a season-high 23 points during that loss to the Liberty, and scored 19 against the Fever on Wednesday

--Field Level Media