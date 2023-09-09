WNBA

Liberty sign Betnijah Laney to contract extension

Sep 30, 2022; Sydney, AUS; USA player Betnijah Laney (14) dribbles the ball in the second quarter against Canada at Sydney SuperDome.
Image: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Liberty signed guard/forward Betnijah Laney to a contract extension through the 2025 season on Saturday.

The team did not announce financial terms.

Laney, 29, has been a key contributor this season for the Liberty (32-7). She is third on the team in scoring (12.8 points per game), trailing Breanna Stewart (23.3) and Sabrina Ionescu (16.9). In 39 games (all starts), Laney averages 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game over 30.1 minutes and is shooting 50 percent (196 of 392) from the field.

Laney is in her eighth WNBA season and third in New York. The No. 17 overall draft pick by the Sky in 2015 out of Rutgers, she also played with Chicago (2015-16), the Connecticut Sun (2018), Indiana Fever (2019) and Atlanta Dream (2020).

In 205 career games (129 starts), she averages 9.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists. She also won a gold medal with the U.S. FIBA World Cup team in 2022.

—Field Level Media