Liberty sign F Kayla Thornton through 2025

Forward Kayla Thornton signed a multi-year extension with the New York Liberty, keeping her with the team through the 2025 season.

The team announced the deal on Friday but didn't reveal financial terms.

Thornton, 30, is in her first season with the Liberty, acquired in January from the Dallas Wings in a three-team trade that included the Connecticut Sun. In 35 games off the bench with New York, she is averaging 4.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game. She is shooting 44.4 percent from the field.

"From the moment KT arrived in Brooklyn, she has exceeded the standards of resilience, physicality, consistency and character that embodies the New York Liberty," general manager Jonathan Kolb said in a news release. "We look forward to continuing this journey with KT where she will undoubtedly play a key role here for years to come."

In her career with the Washington Mystics (2015), Wings (2016-22) and Liberty, Thornton is averaging 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game in 229 regular-season games (132 starts).

