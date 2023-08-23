Lightning D Darren Raddysh signs 2-year extension

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh signed a two-year, $1.95 million contract extension Wednesday.

The deal begins in the 2024-25 season for Raddysh, who inked a two-year, $1.525 million contract in June 2022.

Raddysh, 27, had three points (one goal, two assists) in 17 games last season and two more (one goal, one assist) while averaging 25:13 of ice time in six playoff games.

All told, Raddysh has played in 21 career games with the Lightning.

—Field Level Media