NHL

Lightning D Darren Raddysh signs 2-year extension

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 18, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh (43) tries to control a puck during game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena.
Apr 18, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh (43) tries to control a puck during game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena.
Image: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh signed a two-year, $1.95 million contract extension Wednesday.

Watch
Can the Rays survive the season without Wander Franco? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team would trade a first round pick for Jonathan Taylor? | Agree to Disagree
3 hours ago
How a Coffee Brand Scaled Up Its Business & Partnered With The NBA | Securing the Bag: Part 2
August 15, 2023

The deal begins in the 2024-25 season for Raddysh, who inked a two-year, $1.525 million contract in June 2022.

Advertisement

Raddysh, 27, had three points (one goal, two assists) in 17 games last season and two more (one goal, one assist) while averaging 25:13 of ice time in six playoff games.

All told, Raddysh has played in 21 career games with the Lightning.

—Field Level Media